Beach bathroom business brews again

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

“We’re here to talk about toilets,” announced Mayor Dennis Stahl at a joint meeting of the South Padre Island City Council and the Shoreline Taskforce held on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Wednesday’s talks were a continuation of a discussion from an Aug. 15 city council meeting, where Council opted not to act on a portable restroom plan until after convening a joint session with the Shoreline Taskforce and members of a portable restroom subcommittee who had worked to formulate an initial plan.

The plan initially presented to City Council included placement of portable facilities at some of the Gulf Boulevard beach accesses during peak times of the season. City Council member Alita Bagley reviewed the issues that she raised at the last meeting over placing portable facilities on the beach. “I had a lot of concern about putting Port-a-Potties on the beach — the possibility of spills, the vandalism, and what kind of impact would that have on the public access to the beach,” Bagley said.

Bagley also brought up concerns which members of the public had shared during a previous meeting. “Their priorities were not temporary bathrooms. They were restroom facilities, and that was a very large majority,” she said.

Bagley also said she was concerned about the potential damage that could be caused by trucks driving on the beach to service the restrooms.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.