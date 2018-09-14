Birding Center celebrates World Shorebirds Day

By ALEXA RAY

Special to the PRESS

The state-of-the-art South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center (BNC) kicked off a celebration of “World Shorebirds Day” this past Saturday. World Shorebirds Day is an annual event that is recognized by researchers, naturalists and bird lovers around the world. Locally, the celebrated the event with a fun-filled day of educational activities for adults and children alike.

Each year, the birding community pays extra attention to the often-overlooked shorebird species by hosting an international shorebird count. People gather at coastal and wetland areas all over the world in search of these small birds and count as many as possible. The numbers accumulated from the count are submitted to a global database and studied for conservation efforts.

