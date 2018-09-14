Cities to mark 17th year since Causeway collapse

By DINA ARÉVALO

The cities of Port Isabel and South Padre Island will be marking the 17th anniversary of the collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway with a ceremony to be held at the base of the Causeway in Port Isabel.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 and will begin at 10 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Port Isabel City Commission Chamber located inside City Hall, 305 E. Maxan St., Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said.

“It just depends on how inclement the weather is,” he said, referring to the rainfall expected from a tropical disturbance approaching in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Sept. 15, 2001, just four days after the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., the Queen Isabella Causeway was struck by a passing barge. The barge, which had been attempting to make its way underneath the center span of the bridge, hit a support pillar. Two sections of the bridge span collapsed at impact, while another collapsed a short time later.

