Gulf system sparks local preps

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Laguna Madre communities are making preparations for any potential effects of Tropical Disturbance No. 37 currently brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The weather system is not expected to make a direct impact to the Rio Grande Valley, Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said during a phone interview Wednesday. However, officials are expecting it to bring rain and potential flooding.

The City of Port Isabel began distributing sandbags at the public works building at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Sandbag distribution will continue through 5 p.m. There is a limit of six per household; proof of residency required.

The public works department is located at 217 W. Hickman St.

“We’ve been stockpiling. We’ve already ordered extra sand and extra bags,” Hockema

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.