Ladies take down Grulla

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team took the long road trip to Rio Grande City Tuesday night and returned home with a win against the RGC-Grulla Lady Gators that went to five sets.
Port Isabel won by the scores of 25-16, 18-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-11.
The Lady Tarpons trailed two sets to one and had to win the fourth game to force a deciding fifth game.
“We came out and were really strong in our first game,” volleyball Head Coach Julie Breedlove told the PRESS Wednesday. “We let a service mistake get us in the second game, starting out the game, and we didn’t do so well after that,” she said.
