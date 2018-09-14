Ladies take down Grulla

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team took the long road trip to Rio Grande City Tuesday night and returned home with a win against the RGC-Grulla Lady Gators that went to five sets.

Port Isabel won by the scores of 25-16, 18-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-11.

The Lady Tarpons trailed two sets to one and had to win the fourth game to force a deciding fifth game.

“We came out and were really strong in our first game,” volleyball Head Coach Julie Breedlove told the PRESS Wednesday. “We let a service mistake get us in the second game, starting out the game, and we didn’t do so well after that,” she said.

