PIEDC approves budget, expenditures

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Economic Development Corporation (EDC) approved a budget for the upcoming 2018-19 fiscal year, as well as several major expenditures during a meeting held at Port Isabel City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Not much is slated to change in the coming fiscal year, at least as far as the EDC budget is concerned. “(It’s) pretty much the same — very little change,” explained Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema.

One thing City staff did notice while configuring the budget, however, was that hotel/motel tax revenues appeared to be down this year. Hockema explained that staff discovered some establishments had not remitted their payments, which was affecting the revenue outlook. “We went out and started talking to them and there were a couple of them that had not been paying,” the city manager explained.

However, even after accounting for that discrepancy, revenues are still down compared to prior years, he explained.

