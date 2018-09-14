Silver Tarpon Band preps for contests

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The difference between a football team and a marching band is that, while your local high school team tries to play something like a complete game each Friday night, the same school’s marching band may not have even half of a complete show on the field for the early season halftime performances.

Such is the case for the Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band. The show the band is working to perfect is written in three parts. For the first football game — a home contest on Aug. 31, only the first part was ready to put on the field.

For the second game last week, at Valley View, the attempt was made to perform Parts I and II and — according to Head Band Director Scott Hartsfield — it did not go well.

