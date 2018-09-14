Sep 14 2018

Tigers tame Tarpons

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons fell to the Tigers of Valley View on the road last Friday night, 34-7, and Tarpon turnovers played a big part in the final outcome.

Port Isabel turned the ball over five times — two on fumbles and three interceptions.  Valley View had two turnovers, both on fumbles, on the night.

“After we went up 7-3 we had (five) turnovers and that cost us the game,” first-year Head Coach Jason Strunk told the PRESS this week.  “That was the story of the game the other night.  Two weeks in a row we beat ourselves, so (we have) lots to work on, lots to get better at,” he said.

