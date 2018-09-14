Tigers tame Tarpons

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons fell to the Tigers of Valley View on the road last Friday night, 34-7, and Tarpon turnovers played a big part in the final outcome.

Port Isabel turned the ball over five times — two on fumbles and three interceptions. Valley View had two turnovers, both on fumbles, on the night.

“After we went up 7-3 we had (five) turnovers and that cost us the game,” first-year Head Coach Jason Strunk told the PRESS this week. “That was the story of the game the other night. Two weeks in a row we beat ourselves, so (we have) lots to work on, lots to get better at,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.