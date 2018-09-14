Town approves 10-year marina lease

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Following years of sometimes heated discussion, Laguna Vista officials have approved a 10-year lease agreement with the Laguna Vista Recreation Association to operate the Town’s marina located on 3.24 acres of waterfront land.

The agreement becomes effective upon execution by both parties. If approved by the LVRA, the lease agreement will run through Sept. 23, 2031.

The Town Council approved the agreement which calls for a $600 per month rental payment or $7,200 annually.

Under terms of the agreement, LVRA will maintain grounds and facilities including the existing fence around the leased premises.

“Lessee (LVRA) provides and shall continue to provide members of the Association in good standing access to the leased premises by way of keyed entry. Any resident of Laguna Vista or owner of property in Laguna Vista may join the Laguna Vista Recreational Association, Inc., but only members and their then-present guests may have access to the leased premises,” the proposed agreement reads.

