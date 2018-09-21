Lady Tarpons fall to Hidalgo, Rio Hondo

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team had to play two matches in two days this week and dropped both in four sets.

Monday’s match, at Tarpon Gym, was re-scheduled from last Saturday due to the threat of possible inclement weather. The Hidalgo Lady Pirates got P.I. in that one by the scores of 12-25, 14-25, 26-24, 17-25. Twenty-four hours later the Lady Tarpons took the show on the road and lost at Rio Hondo 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 14-25.

“The first two sets (Hidalgo) we came out flat,” volleyball Head Coach Julie Breedlove told the PRESS. “We didn’t get many good touches on the ball. We came out in the third set, gave them a little fight, and then the fourth set was a little bit like the first two.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.