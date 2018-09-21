Longhorn Paving wins grand champ at Zapata tourney

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Longhorn Paving & Oilfield Fishing Team took grand champion honors at the 2nd Annual Jaime J. Zapata Fishing Tournament, Sept. 14-15 on South Padre Island, tipping the scales with more than 24 pounds of redfish, trout and flounder.

“The tournament pays tribute to fallen Special ICE Agent Jaime J. Zapata, who was killed in the line of duty while on special assignment to the Embassy in Mexico City in 2011,” according to Tournament Director Betty Wells.

“It celebrates the brotherhood that exists between those who protect and serve and the brotherhood of fishermen around the country,” she said.

