Police department to get simulator, new weapons

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Police Department will soon have some new equipment to train with, as well as new duty weapons to issue to staff and reserve officers, thanks to getting the go-ahead from the City Commission during a special meeting Tuesday.

The Commission unanimously approved the purchase of a firearms training simulator called the Laser Shot Simulator.

The department has teamed up with other local law enforcement agencies, who will all contribute to the purchase of the equipment, explained Port Isabel Chief of Police Robert Lopez. South Padre Island Police, Los Fresnos Police and the Point Isabel Independent School District Police will all pitch in on the $28,000 purchase, Lopez said.

The simulator consists of a large screen that depicts video simulations of real-world law enforcement scenarios.

