School board renews several annual service contracts

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

During a regular meeting Tuesday, the Point Isabel School Board of Trustees approved a slate of annual contracts for food and technology services, as well as educational services for students with sight or hearing impairments.

First up was the renewal of a $74,399 interlocal agreement with Region One Educational Service Center (ESC) for its Internet Texas Computer Cooperative Software for the 2018-2019 school year. “This is the software that we use to run our business and student services,” explained Dr. Lisa Garcia, superintendent of schools.

The board unanimously approved the purchase.

Next up for consideration was the renewal of a $200,000 contract with Hygiea to provide dairy and juice products to the school district. That was followed by a $610,000 contract with Harlingen-based Labatt Food Services.

