Tarpons scuttle Pirates, 33-6

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons hit the ground running last Thursday night as they ran up over 400 yards of total offense and scuttled the Hidalgo Pirates, 33-6, at Tarpon Stadium.

The Tarpons did not waste time getting on the board. Starting on their own 25-yard line after the opening kickoff, they sent Brayan Medina up the middle and he went 75 yards untouched to the end zone. Thirteen seconds into the ballgame it was 7-0, Tarpons.

After a Pirate punt the Tarpons started from their own six. Seven plays later it was Medina again taking it to the house, this time from 51 yards out, and at the 5:21 mark of the opening quarter P.I. led 14-0.

The game was moved up from the usual Friday night time slot to Thursday due to the possibility of heavy rains in the area on

Friday.

