Council discusses misconduct complaint in closed session

The South Padre Island City Council met in closed session Wednesday to discuss a potential complaint of misconduct against one of their own — Place 1 Councilman Ken Medders.

Medders was not at the special meeting, notice of which was posted late last Friday.

The topic was the sole purpose of the three items listed on the meeting agenda. In the first closed session item, the Council was set to discuss “the appropriate process and procedure for addressing a complaint(s) of misconduct against an elected officer,” with the City’s legal counsel. They were also set to deliberate any potential “complaints, charges and/or discipline against City Council Member Place 1.”

The Council retired to executive session shortly after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, but not before Mayor Dennis Stahl offered a brief admonition regarding state law on closed government sessions, reminding the Council that recording of closed sessions is prohibited.

“If you have a phone, an iPad or any other recording device, it’s against state law to record closed session and I would prefer … everybody take their phones, recording devices, and leave them here on the podium, and then turn off your mics,” Stahl said.

According to the Texas Open Meetings Act, a governmental body must keep a certified agenda of what occurs during a closed meeting, however, the certified agenda may not be released to the public, except in rare exception by court order.

