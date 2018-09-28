Funds for ‘Friends’ — Animal rescue to get $100,000 for new building

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Spending some excess reserves to support the construction of a new animal shelter, funding an economic impact study, and recognition of a new junior lifeguard program were some of the key topics of discussion at the Wednesday, Sept. 19 South Padre Island City Council meeting.

Council considered action to contribute $50,000 from excess reserves to the Friends of Animal Rescue Capital Campaign. Mayor Dennis Stahl explained that the group provides the facility that serves as the primary animal shelter for the City.

“They’ve outgrown their current facility here and they have a shelter and a resale store there together,” described Stahl. “This is a request to contribute $50,000 of those reserves to helping Friends of Animal (Rescue) build a new facility for better care of the animals.”

The mayor also announced that the $50,000 contribution, if approved, would grow to $100,000 by virtue of a matching donation from another source that he did not name.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.