Island seeks grant for skate park

Plans regarding the submission of a matching grant application to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for funds to complete the second phase of improvements at John L. Tompkins Park was a key point of discussion at the Wednesday, Sept. 19 South Padre Island City Council meeting.

SPI resident and business owner Kerry Schwartz spoke in favor of the application. “As you’re well aware, this is a project we have been working on a number of years,” began Schwartz. “I don’t remember another park, building, facility, amenity that the City has ever embarked on where the community came together and raised a substantial amount of money to pay for it.”

Schwartz went on to thank the community, the Parks and Recreation Committee, as well as City Council for their efforts. “I think when it’s all said and done, we’ll have a park we can all be very, very proud of,” he concluded.

