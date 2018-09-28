Island to pursue grant for mural program

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Discussion about a plan to create an outdoor mural highlighted the agenda of the South Padre Island Economic Development Corporation (EDC) meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

EDC Director Darla Lapeyre provided background information on the South Padre Island Mural Program as well as the grant funds made available from Rails to Trails to Active plan communities to fund the project. A memorandum of understanding between SPI and the City of Brownsville regarding the grant funds was also a related item for the EDC to consider.

“It kind of was perfect timing because we have a committee now, a subcommittee, on the SPI walls mural project which is an idea to put three sided stucco walls behind the Visitor’s Center,” she described.

Lapeyre explained that the Active Plan is a program to sustain health and improve tourism. Eleven municipalities participate in the program and are eligible for the funding, including Brownsville, Harlingen, Combes, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, San Benito and South Padre Island.

