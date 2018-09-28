Ladies to start district second half

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team has finished the first half of its district schedule of matches and it did not end on a good note.

The Lady Tarpons dropped a five-set match at Progreso Tuesday night by the scores of 25-10, 25-23, 14-25, 11-25, 12-15.

After a good 2-1 start to the league season the team has now lost four consecutive matches and start the second half of the district season with a 2-5 record. Last Saturday, P.I. lost in straight sets to the visiting Zapata Lady Hawks, 23-25, 17-25, 24-26.

“The Zapata match, we just didn’t play our game,” volleyball head coach Julie Breedlove said Wednesday. “We made too many mistakes and we just left it out there for them to take.”

