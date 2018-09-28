Letter to the Editor for Sept. 27, 2018

Special to the PRESS

Dear Editor,

Re: your paper’s article of September 19th on the Laguna Vista Marina. After all these years of negotiating, the outcome is, the city slaps high taxes on the members of the LVRA? Then adds insult to injury with the costs of carrying $2 million in insurance, and the demands of security, upkeep, and improvements? While the city rakes in $600 a month with NONE of those monies going to the actual marina! On top of that nonsense there is the lingering proverbial raised axe for any infraction of same. The LVRA would be crazy to accept these terms. If the city is charging $600 a month for the lease of the Marina. The city should pay for all improvements, security, insurance and upkeep. To demand this money with no intention of using it for the betterment of the marina is just wrong. One wonders, what the $72,000 (10-year total) are earmarked for?

Regards

E. Etheridge

