Pachanga in the Park set for Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The date for Pachanga in the Park has been set for Saturday, Sept. 29, and the City of Port Isabel is inviting one and all to the biggest party of the year.

Pachanga will take place at Laguna Madre Park, located behind the Laguna Madre Youth Center off Port Road.

The family-friendly community block-style party will include live music by Los Garcias Brothers, as well as Juan Garza y los Ultimos Quatro. More adventurous partygoers can enter the dance contest, jalapeño eating contest, or the grito contest. There will also be dance performances, rides for the kids, and a mini health fair.

Bring your appetite, because Pachanga is perhaps best known for all the talented food vendors who will offer a plethora of delicious food choices, from Valley-style elote, to tacos norteños, to the best street foods from Veracruz, Mexico, such as garnachas. Then cool off with a glass of freshly squeezed lemonade, or an ice-cold soda.

All are invited this Saturday for Pachanga in the Park. The festivities will take place from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.