Rangers investigating death of kayaker

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate the death of a woman who had been kayaking in the Gulf of Mexico north of County Beach Access 6 last week.

The woman has since been identified as 57-year-old Ann Moffatt, of Colorado, confirmed Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Bennie Ochoa III Wednesday. A preliminary autopsy report shows the cause of death as a “gunshot wound of the head.”

According to early media reports, a Cameron County Park Ranger patrolling the beach found a kayak on shore approximately 1-2 miles north of County Beach Access 6 and alerted both the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas Game Wardens.

The Coast Guard dispatched a rescue helicopter and a boat, said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) spokesperson Ira Zuniga Monday.

