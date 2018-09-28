Season of Sand: 31st Annual Sandcastle Days begins Wednesday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Whether you’re a kid, or you’re a kid at heart, you’re sure to have fun at one of South Padre Island’s longest-running events: Sandcastle Days.

The 31-year-old event, which celebrates the ephemeral art of sandcastle building, kicks off this coming Wednesday at Clayton’s Beach Bar, 6900 Padre Blvd.

Started three decades ago by local artists Lucinda “Sandy Feet” Wierenga, and “Amazing” Walter McDonald, the free, family-friendly event has become a perennial favorite among Island residents and tourists, alike.

Each year, 10 “master sand sculptors” compete in the “Masters of Sand” competition, where they spend several days constructing larger-than-life sculptures entirely from beach sand. Drawing inspiration from nature, architecture, the whimsical and the fantastical, the artists each create 10-12 foot tall statues, which are then judged by an official set of judges, as well as by the public for the People’s Choice Award.

“It’s so much fun and just watching the whole thing come together,” Wierenga said during an interview with the PRESS earlier this week.

“I’m very excited to see our community come together and extend this warm welcome to these very talented people … (who) kind of knock our socks off with their talent,” she said, speaking of her fellow sand sculptors.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.