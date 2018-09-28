Tarpons fall in nail-biter at La Feria

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The score was tied at 14 when, late in the fourth quarter, the game turned against Port Isabel.

The Tarpons received a punt deep in their own territory. The ball was fumbled and recovered by La Feria at the Tarpons’ 15-yard line with less than four minutes to play. Two plays later, the Lions’ Avishai Dickerson powered through the line for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead with 2:38 left on the clock.

The Tarpons would have one more chance. A long kick-off return gave P.I. the ball in Lion territory but the ball was turned over one final time and that was a final, 21-14.

“It was actually one turnover that made the difference,” Tarpon Head Coach Jason Strunk told the PRESS this week.

