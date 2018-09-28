Town to host ‘Firefighters Run’

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Fire Prevention Week will be celebrated in Laguna Vista with a Fire Fighters’ Run on Oct. 6.

As part of Fire Prevention Week activities, and to raise funds to support the Volunteer Fire Fighters who serve our community, the Town is hosting a 5k/10k Run,” City Manager Rolando Vela said.

“All the proceeds raised will go towards the purchase of bunker gear the Volunteer Fire Fighters need to ensure their safety while protecting life and property here,” he added.

The Town of Laguna Vista operates with a volunteer fire department.

“We rely on residents to provide first responder and fire protection services to the community. They respond at all hours,” Vela said.

“We are encouraging the community to step forward, participate in this event, and help support our fire fighters that honorably serve them,” he added.

Early registration fee is $20 per person, and is $25 the morning of the run. For seniors 65 years and older, registration is $10 per person.

