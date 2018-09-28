Uniforms in good hands with junior clarinetist

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Ever wonder who takes care of those great-looking blue and white uniforms the Silver Tarpon Band wears every Friday night during football season?

Clarinet player Lora Galvan, a junior, is captain of a five-person crew of Silver Tarpon band members, whose job it is to make sure that these uniforms are ready to go on the field each game night. The PRESS found Galvan in the west band hall last week and she shared her thoughts on all that is involved in this demanding job.

“It takes all of us from Monday to Friday to wash and sort every uniform and put them in their bags,” Galvan told the Press. “The uniforms are laundered once a week after each game, and each band member wears the same uniform all season.”

