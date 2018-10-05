Beach bathrooms broached again at joint meeting

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

“We are here to talk about restroom facility solutions to service beach goers,” announced South Padre Island Mayor Dennis Stahl as a second joint meeting convened between the City Council, the Shoreline Taskforce, and a restroom solutions subcommittee on Wednesday, Sept. 26. The same group met three weeks earlier to discuss the issue.

The subject has been debated extensively by the Shoreline Task Force in previous meetings resulting in the formation of a special subcommittee focused on restroom solutions for beach goers. During their August 15 meeting, City Council voted to take no action on a proposed plan from the group and voted to form a joint committee to include City Council, the Shoreline Taskforce, and members of the subcommittee to tackle the issue. A plan initially presented to City Council included placement of portable facilities at some of the beach accesses during peak times of the season, which later raised concerns among members about issues including the potential environmental impact.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill led off the discussion, providing quotes and comparisons for options on facilities. Hill explained that the subcommittee’s plan included three locations to place portable facilities on the beach and one spot to construct a permanent restroom. “The Porta Potties were actually seen as a temporary solution as a means to bridge the gap until we had a permanent solution,” noted Hill.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.