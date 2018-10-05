Beauty by the bay: Salon could be coming to Laguna Vista

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A beauty salon could be coming to the quiet bedroom community that is Laguna Vista. Such was the news after the Town’s Planning & Zoning Committee (P&Z) recommended the approval of a rezoning request during a meeting Monday.

A realtor has expressed interest in two lots located along FM 510 near the Laguna Vista Fire Station, explained City Manager Rolando Vela. “(It’s) catty-corner from the Peak Bay (Apartments) and across the street from the fire station,” Vela said.

He added that the prospective developer has indicated they wish to build a beauty salon on the property, and had included a proposed building layout for the P&Z’s consideration.

But, before the developer can construct a commercial building on the property, it needs to be rezoned from single family dwelling to a classification that allows for commercial use, Vela explained. The developers are asking the Town to rezone the lots to neighborhood commercial, which allows for mixed use.

