Boo Bash by the Bay coming to LV

A series of fall events is scheduled in Laguna Vista beginning with a community Halloween festival.

The Town will host “Boo Bash by the Bay” on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Roloff Park. A large, outdoor TV screen will be set up and the “Hocus Focus” movie will be shown, according to City Manager Rolando Vela. Free popcorn and drinks will be offered. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the events.

“We are encouraging children to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes, and we are encouraging pet owners to dress up their pets as well,” Vela said. Prizes will be awarded to the top three best costumed children and pets.

The Town’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, off of Santa Isabella Blvd.

