Girls to host Grulla Friday

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It’s Homecoming Friday and the Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team will start the day’s athletic schedule off with a district match against RGC-Grulla at Tarpon Gym. It’s part of a Homecoming doubleheader, and will be followed by the football team taking the field at 7:30 p.m.

In the first match, back on Sept. 11, Port Isabel prevailed on the road in five sets.

After a 2-1 start to the district season last month the Lady Tarpons have fallen on hard times. With Tuesday night’s loss to La Feria the team has lost its last six matches.

La Feria got the sweep against P.I. by winning in straight sets, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20. On Saturday Port Isabel lost at Raymondville in straight sets.

