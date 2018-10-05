Island ethics board moves to hold regular meetings

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It’s been over four years since the South Padre Island Board of Ethics (BOE) has held a meeting. But, after such a long hiatus, the board met Monday to take care of several housekeeping matters, including a decision to create a regular meeting schedule.

The meeting began with the election of a chair and vice chair. Local attorney Christiana Dijkman nominated herself for the position of chairperson. The nomination was unanimously approved. Next, Chuck Costanza, the only current member who served during the BOE’s last meeting in February 2014, was selected as vice chair.

The BOE next heard public comments. Local business owner and Island resident Kerry Schwarz was the sole member of the public at the meeting, and offered a brief word.

