Lady Tarpons feature sister act

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpon volleyball team have a sister act going this season. Senior forward Rebecca Ramos is joined on the team by her younger sister, freshman Madison Ramos. The PRESS caught up with the two siblings before the start of classes on Wednesday and they shared their thoughts on what kind of season they’ve shared so far this year.

“I try to maintain a positive attitude throughout the game and try to keep everybody’s mood up the best that I can,” Rebecca said this week.

Rebecca accepts her leadership role as a senior. “I try to do my best to lead everybody in the best direction possible. It really falls back to what everybody’s individual mindset is – do we really want to win?”

