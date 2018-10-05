Laguna Vista eyes improvement to four streets

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Improvements to four Laguna Vista streets may be in the works as the Town Council authorized staff to proceed in applying for grant funds for the work.

Included are:

Banker Street from the Cul-de-sac to Hallam Street

David Cuervo from the Cul-de-sac to Beach Boulevard

Fernandez Street from Mesquite Drive to Beach Boulevard

Hallam Street from Mesquite Drive to Santa Isabel Boulevard

The grant process allows the Town to make road improvements at little to no cost in low to moderate income areas.

In other business, the Town Council voted to reschedule their October meeting to the Oct. 16 as to some of the Town officials will be attending the Annual Texas Municipal League Conference on the second Tuesday of the month, when the regular meetings are held, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

Recycling By The Bay is conducted the second and fourth Saturdays of every month from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the parking lot at Town Hall, located at 122 Fernandez.

