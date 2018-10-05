Law & Order: Fun Division

Communities host National Night Out

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

It was one big block party as the three communities of the Laguna Madre region celebrated National Night Out Tuesday evening.

All three communities hosted National Night Out events, and celebrated with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, such as the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Border Patrol, and local agencies, like Los Fresnos PD and PIISD Police.

It was all in an effort to foster friendly community relations between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. But, for the Laguna Madre, it was also a chance for neighbor to meet neighbor.

“We just want to get the community to know who we are and let them know that we’re here to support them how we can from a school standpoint, and that we’re here for their students,” said Chief Adrian Cabrera, who leads the Point Isabel Independent School District’s police force. “We’re here to do whatever we can to promote their safety, and we’re here to work with them in cooperation with them,” he said.

