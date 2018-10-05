Record numbers as voter registration deadline nears

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is fast approaching, and, if recent trends continue, this year’s midterms look to be busy.

“We’ve seen an increase in registration and activity here in our offices here, as well,” Cameron County elections administrator Remi Garza said during a phone interview with the PRESS Tuesday.

Garza mentioned the “as well” because new voter registration numbers have seen significant increases across the state. Just last week, Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos announced that voter registration numbers had reached record numbers, with some 15,624,871 Texans having registered to vote ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Locally, Cameron County is on track to break 206,000 registered voters, Garza said. As of Tuesday, the County had 205,914 registered voters.

