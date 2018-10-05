Tarpons blank ‘Hounds, 37-0

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons put it together on both sides of the ball last Friday night as they handed the Bloodhounds of St. Joseph’s Academy a 37-0 defeat at Canales Field in Brownsville.

The Tarpons rolled up more than 400 yards of total offense, a season high. The defense got the shutout while holding St. Jo’s to only 122 yards of offense, which was a season-low for the “Seawall Defense.”

“It felt good – it brought everybody up,” running back Brayan Medina said Wednesday. “We’re ready for the rest of the season.”

Medina ran for 159 yards and a score and now has an even 700 yards rushing to lead all Valley runners.

