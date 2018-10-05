Walk for Women kicks off Friday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Walk For Women (W4W) is celebrating its 15th year of fundraising to help local women and their families as they battle breast cancer.

The local non-profit organization got its start over a decade ago when several South Padre Island residents felt moved to help a friend who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, the most prevalent type of cancer to affect women.

“Over the years we decided, you know, a lot more than just our friend needs help, so it has grown into an organization that has fundraising events so we can raise money and then we can provide financial assistance to women — and men, if they come to us — who are fighting breast cancer and need a little hand up,” said event organizer Cheryl Hill during an interview with the PRESS Wednesday.

As a result, the group began spearheading a fundraising campaign to help other local women in need. Over the years, the non-profit has grown, and now hosts a slate of events every October, as well as a chili cook-off competition in February.

