Band gets first contest in

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

After months of preparation and practices under the hot sun the Port Isabel Silver Tarpon Marching Band finally marched in its first contest last Saturday at Mercedes.

The judges’ ratings were acceptable, for a first contest, and Port Isabel Head Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield was not too displeased with his band’s lackluster performance.

“We ended up making a weak (Division) I/strong II, which is what I expected under the circumstances,” Hartsfield said.

Almost as a rule the first contest performance of a high school marching band is not a very good one. The idea is to get a band in there, get through that first contest any way it can, correct the mistakes and generally improve on everything, and go on to the next one.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.