Body found near Andy Bowie Park

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The body of a man was found Monday on the beaches of South Padre Island not far from Andy Bowie Park, officials report.

“When I got the call, he was … in the water on the beach,” said Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Bennie Ochoa, III during a phone interview Tuesday.

Ochoa said the man, identified as 67-year-old McAllen resident Nelson Melendez, was discovered approximately a quarter mile north of the county park.

According to initial reports, Melendez was discovered unresponsive by a beachgoer at approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Ochoa said he received a call not long after, at approximately 7:30 a.m. The justice of the peace made the death declaration, saying Melendez had a gunshot wound to the head.

