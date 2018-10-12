Church to hold two-day fall festival

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A two-day fall festival featuring family fun and games for the Laguna Madre area is scheduled Oct. 13-14 by Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel.

Chalupa games with prizes, a country store, cake walks and children’s games will be conducted on the church grounds.

Laguna Madre area residents and visitors are invited to attend.

Featured is a bazaar raffle with top prizes including a $3,000 cash gift card, a $1,500 cash gift card, a Dallas Cowboy-Washington Redskin football gift package for Nov. 22 valued at $1,300, a Dallas Cowboy versus Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 9 game package valued at $1,100, as well as appliances, and electronic equipment to be awarded to winners.

Tickets may be purchased at the church office or from parishioners for $5 each with two chances per ticket to win.

