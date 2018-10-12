Ground assault dooms Gators

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons got their rushing game going in a big way, the defense got the second-half shutout, and P.I. ended their non-district schedule on a winning note with a 48-21 victory over the Grulla Gators last Friday at Homecoming.

Senior quarterback Cesar Aguilera ran wild for 257 yards and found the end zone five times. On the night the Tarpons rushed for 518 yards. Running back Brayan Medina had a pretty good night as well with 194 yards gained on the ground and scored twice.

“Credit my defensive staff,” Head Coach Jason Strunk said after the game. “They did a good job the second half. We shut them down and that’s what we wanted. That’s probably the best offense we’ve seen all year.”

The Gators ran for 248 yards, the most rushing yards given up this season by the Tarpon defense, and scored twice on the ground.

