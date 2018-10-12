High tides force beach closures

Update: All County beach accesses have been reopened as of Friday, Oct. 12. County officials urge swimmers to maintain caution as rip currents are still expected.

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

High tides and powerful surf prompted the closure of several Cameron County beach accesses this week.

Boca Chica Beach, along with County Beach Accesses No. 5 and 6 were closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on the order of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

Cameron County Beach Patrol Chief Art Hurtado also urged beachgoers to stay out of the water, as the rough conditions were creating strong rip currents.

Waves were reported to be as high as 6-8 feet, and pushed inland as far as the vegetation line on the Island’s dunes. Waves lapped at the steps of several beach accesses, and even at popular beachside attractions, such as Wanna Wanna.

