Lady Tarpons fall at Hidalgo

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpon volleyball team lost their match with the Hidalgo Lady Pirates in straight sets Tuesday night.

Hidalgo won on their home court by the scores of 25-17, 25-6, 25-7. The loss was the eighth straight in district play for Port Isabel. Last Friday they fell in straight sets to La Grulla, 25-10, 25-11 and 25-22 at Tarpon Gym.

The Lady Tarpons fall to 2-9 in district play and have probably, according to head coach Julie Breedlove, been eliminated from playoff consideration.

“We had too many unforced errors,” Coach Breedlove said Wednesday morning. “Our first set we let them get on a service run but then we started picking our play back up. We came out flat in the second set and then we came out flat in the third set,” Breedlove said.

