Letter to the Editor for October 11, 2018

Special to the PRESS

Dear Editor,

If you were not lucky enough to have graduated from Port Isabel High School from 1931 – 1981 you might not know of the wonderful event held last weekend. The 2018 PIHS Classical Reunion attracted more than 400 former PIHS students for a weekend filled with events. The group gathered for a social on Thursday evening. More than 250 guests dressed in their Tarpon Spirit shirt attended the PIHS homecoming football game Friday night and were recognized before and during the game. The group formed a spirit line for the team to run through that stretched to mid-field! They were even spotted cheering under the Championship game sign during pre-game. Saturday night they held a Banquet at the Port Isabel Event Center and recognized celebrity classmates, the oldest attendee and the one who came from the furthest away. Mrs. Bobbie Wells, a graduate of 1941, was proudly recognized as the most senior participant. Guests came from all over Texas, several other states and at least one foreign country. The Classical Reunion was the hard work of a group of volunteers, led by Cary and Yolanda Causey. The Causeys have been working on the plans for more than a year. Special thanks to the Causeys, volunteers and all those who participated for returning to their home town to celebrate being a TARPON4EVER!

Dr. Lisa Garcia

Superintendent

Point Isabel ISD

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.