Eco-Tourism Center plans evolving in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Schematics for what is designed to become the South Texas Eco-Tourism Center were unveiled Tuesday in Laguna Vista.

Presented by Megamorphosis Architect John Pearcy and Cameron County Commissioner David Garza, the drawings feature the project’s vision: “Experiencing, Restoring & Preserving the Natural Landscape.”

The project is a joint venture of the Town of Laguna Vista and County of Cameron after the entities engaged in the discussion and planning of the Center on real property located within the corporate boundaries of the Town of Laguna Vista. The Town owns the 10-acre tract where the facility is to be built.

The Town is seeking and Economic Development Administration grant for $1 million to cover utility infrastructure costs. The grant application has advanced from the first to the second round of evaluations and award appears favorable, Town officials say.

Project goals as outlined in the presentation include native plantings to increase biodiversity, creation of responsible and innovative stormwater management strategies, bolstering community engagement and the local economy, use of native landscape materials to reduce maintenance and water costs, space for community gatherings and events, artful design elements to attract and retain visitors and iconic elements such as an observation tower.

