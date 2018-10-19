Pigskin Contest set for Saturday at Mercedes

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The preliminaries are over. The Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band has been hard at work since July, and this Saturday the band takes the next step in the effort to qualify for its tenth straight appearance in the state marching contest in San Antonio.

The PRESS found Port Isabel Head Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield in his office on Monday and he shared his thoughts on all things concerning the 2018 contest season.

Last Saturday it was the “Contest Double” for the Silver Tarpon band, as it competed in two contests. In the morning they marched in competition at Weslaco and, for the afternoon event, it was off to PSJA. The band did well at both contests and seems to be peaking at just the right time.

