Portable restroom talks move forward

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Establishment of dune protection and building lines, and plans for restroom facilities on the beach were addressed during the October 8th meeting of the SPI Shoreline Taskforce.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill presented the Taskforce with a summary of the results of the two joint meetings recently held between members of City Council, the Shoreline Taskforce, and other members of the community to discuss restroom solutions at the beach. He described three key points to move forward with as a result of the meetings that were held on September 5th and 26th.

“The first was that City staff was to move forward with the General Land Office’s Coastal Management Program process for the White Cap Circle development including a permanent restroom construction,” Hill reported.

He noted that deploying temporary portable restrooms on the beach at three beach accesses from Memorial Day through the end of Summer, and during Spring Break was also agreed upon, as well as a request for the Shoreline Taskforce to propose a year round solution for restrooms in the beach access cul-de-sacs.

Hill proposed two restroom solutions for consideration. The first was portable restroom units at an estimated cost of $10,544 per year. The second was a portable restroom trailer solution that he projected would cost either $13,550 per year if attached to utilities, or $26,216 if left unattached.

