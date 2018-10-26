Allegations fly as campaign heats up

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Things have become heated in the South Padre Island municipal election as allegations of campaign sign theft have swirled on social media and among local conversations.

Two city council hopefuls have said their signs have gone missing this week and have gone as far as filing police reports alleging the signs were stolen.

“We’ve had a few complaints related to that, and to election sign mischievousness or somebody picking up someone else’s election signs,” South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith said during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

“Currently, our investigator is looking into it,” the chief said.

Kerry Schwartz, who is running against Brandy Buntin for Place 2 on the City Council, said his campaign signs were stolen and he caught the person responsible. “I caught him red-handed and I took the picture,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz referred to local realtor, Troy Giles, whom Schwartz said he found with two of his campaign signs in the back of a vehicle Giles and another man were using Saturday.

