Early voting underway in Cameron County

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Election officials across the state are recording record early voter turnout for the November midterm elections.

Up for grabs are seats in the state’s highest offices, from governor and lieutenant governor, to railroad and land commissioners, state board of education, and seats on the Texas Supreme Court. The Senate race between incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke are heating up, with polls showing the two candidates close. All of the state’s U.S. House and Texas House districts are up for election, as well.

Locally, voters will see several different races on the ballot, depending on which coastal community they live.

South Padre Island voters will cast their ballots for three different seats on the City Council. At Place 5, incumbent Paul Munarriz is being challenged by Eva Jean Dalton and Thomas Bainter. Meanwhile, Kerry Schwartz and Brandy Buntin are battling for Place 2. And in a special election to fill the unexpired term left open by the resignation of Ron Pitcock, Joe Ricco is running unopposed for Place 1.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.