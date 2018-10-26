Former PIISD teacher appears in court for improper relationship

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A former Point Isabel ISD teacher and coach pleaded not guilty Wednesday to six separate charges handed down by a Cameron County grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Robert Walter Pensado last month on six counts, alleging he carried on an improper relationship with a student while he was a teacher at Rio Hondo ISD. The charges include one count of sexual assault, three counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, producing, directing or promoting the sexual performance of a child, and possession of child pornography.

Pensado pleaded not guilty on all six counts, his attorney, Rick Canales said during a phone interview Wednesday. “He was originally charged with four counts — they added two separate counts,” Canales said.

The former teacher remains free on a $150,000 surety bond, Canales said. “Because he was out on a $150,000 bond and he had been reporting, they went ahead and allowed him to continue the same bond,” Canales said.

